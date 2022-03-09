MPD arrests man for carrying gun at Black Heritage Parade Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com Mar 9, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of illegal carrying of weapons last week after authorities learned of a disturbance at a local Black heritage parade.The Renaissance Movement Committee held its 2022 Annual Black Heritage Parade on March 5.The department's dispatch received calls about “multiple males with guns at this disturbance,” according to the March 5 arrest report.Police made contact with Lederrius D. Carter, 27, of 2403 Ticheli Road, Monroe. Carter told police he had a handgun concealed in the waistband of his pants.Police recovered a Glock 9mm from his person.Carter was 260 yards from the parade route when police made contact with him. He did not have a concealed carry permit.He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center. 