Officers with the Monroe Police HEAT team conducted a narcotics investigation at 1101 Richwood Rd. #2, Apt 191, the residence of James “Booger” Ard, 38, last week.
The HEAT team officers obtained information that Ard was in possession of and selling an assortment of narcotics from his apartment at Parkview Apartments.
During a routine traffic stop, officers discovered Ard had an active warrant for distribution of marijuana; as a result, he was taken into custody. Officers continued the investigation and a search warrant was obtained for Ards apartment.
During the search, officers located 2.5 lbs of high grade marijuana, one cellophane bag containing Heroin, two ounces of powder cocaine, some 500 Xanax pills, one dosage unit of Ecstasy, seven dosage units of Amoxicillin (no prescription) and some $900 in cash.
Also located in the search were packaging materials and digital scales used to sell narcotics. HEAT team officers were able to seize over $30,000 worth of illegal narcotics, preventing them from being sold within the apartment complex and the streets of Monroe.
Ard was arrested and booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on four counts of possession with intent to sell CDS-I, one count of possession with intent to sell CDS-II, one count of possession with intent to sell CDS-IV and one count of possession of legend drug without prescription.
Bond was set at $25,000.
