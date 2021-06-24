Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man for theft (shoplifting) last week after authorities reported the theft of items valued at $365 from the Belk department store on Millhaven Road.
Officers were dispatched to the store where they were told that Malcolm Thomson, 54, of 421 Martin St., West Monroe, had stolen items by placing them in his backpack.
During questioning, Thomson admitted to stealing. When asked, Thomson admitted he had other illegal items on his person.
During a search of Thomson’s person, officers found a pipe as well as a bag of crystal powder in his wallet. Thomson told officers the pipe was used for smoking marijuana and the powder was methamphetamine.
Thomson was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and shoplifting.
