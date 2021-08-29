Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on several charges last week including resisting a police officer with force after the suspect found his ex-girlfriend in a room with another man.
Kenji Samuel Wheeler, 30, of 889 Wheeler Road, Marion, cursed loudly and banged on the door to the victims’ room and demanded they come outside, according to the Aug. 19 arrest report.
“When they wouldn’t comply, Wheeler threatened to kill (his ex-girlfriend) and her whole family,” stated the arrest report.
Police made contact with Wheeler, but Wheeler refused officers’ commands and placed his hands in his pockets, authorities said. An officer reported Wheeler’s stance made it appear as if he was armed.
“When he was told, at gunpoint, to remove his hands from his pockets, he jerked them out quickly holding his cell phone like a gun and pointing it at me,” stated the arrest report. “He later admitted repeatedly that he was wanting the police to shoot him and he was supposed to die today.”
Wheeler was placed under arrest, though he refused to comply and resisted being handcuffed, officers said.
Police reported signs that Wheeler may have been under the influence of a drug or alcohol.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on resisting an officer, two counts of simple assault, and disturbing the peace through language and disorderly conduct.
