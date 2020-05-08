Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on five counts of aggravated assault last week after authorities received an assault complaint from a fuel station on College Avenue.
Police received complaints that Andrew Whitfield, 32, of 510 Swayze St., Monroe, pointed a double-barrel shotgun at a woman and the four other occupants in her vehicle.
A victim informed police that Whitfield rolled down the rear passenger window of his vehicle and talked to the victim's sister. According to the witness, Whitfield told the victim's sister, “Let me be yo boyfriend,” though her mother informed Whitfield the child was 13-years-old. At that point, Whitfield became irate, according to witnesses.
“(The victim) advised that Whitfield then pointed a dark colored double barrel shotgun at her and racked the slide while he was inside the vehicle,” stated the April 29 arrest report. “(The victim) advised that she immediately drove off during which time Whitfield exited his vehicle and pointed the shotgun at the rear of her vehicle.”
Officers located a 12-gauge shotgun in the vehicle carrying Whitfield.
A search of Whitfield's person revealed 12 Ecstasy pills.
Whitfield was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the five counts of aggravated assault, possession of Ecstasy with intent to distribute, carrying weapons in the presence of drugs, and possession of modified weapons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.