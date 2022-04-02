MPD arrests Monroe man for attacking four in sober house Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com Apr 2, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monroe police arrested a Monroe man for attacking four other residents last week in a sober living home in Monroe after authorities received complaints of a disturbance at the residence.Police learned Jonathan Dwayne Spears, 39, of Monroe, was opposed to four other residents in the sober living home in some altercation.Seven residents were interviewed and testified that Spears drew a large knife and threatened to stab or cut four occupants in the home.The four victims testified they feared for their safety and believed Spears would harm them. Spears was found with the sheath of a knife, which was later found lying on the ground.During questioning, Spears denied drawing the knife but admitted he placed his hand on the hilt of the knife during an argument.He was booked on four counts of aggravated assault. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jonathan Dwayne Spears Monroe Knife Resident Weaponry Law Police Testify Sheath Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFPSO arrest seven in dogfighting bustClaiborne Christian hires Brown as new boys basketball coachEllis blames judges for violence in Monroe2022 Boys Basketball All ParishSt .Frederick takes down OCS in District 2-1A tiltWest Monroe defeats West Ouachita in dramatic walkoff fashionPolice Jury moves to rename parish, 'Washita'McCraney polishes off brilliant Neville career with Player of the YearWossman's Jones maintains success in Class 3AMARTIN: West Monroe powerlifting teams shine in host event Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. READ MORE MPD arrests Monroe man for attacking four in sober house Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com Monroe police arrested a Monroe man for attacking four other residents last week in a sober … Read more +21 PHOTOS: St. Frederick 5, OCS 2 Photos by Tom Morris OCS' Hopkins makes First-Team All-State BY LAMAR GAFFORD Written for the LSWA North Central senior Ya’jaia Goudeau and Calvary Baptist’s La’Bree Williams Jr. accomplished… Read more St .Frederick takes down OCS in District 2-1A tilt By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com Poll pedestrians around the ballpark on when the last time St. Frederick defeated Ouachita C… Read more Police Jury moves to rename parish, 'Washita' EDITOR'S NOTE: Happy April Fools' Day. (The following proclamation was penned by Assistant D… Read more Worsham's 2-run homers rally Lady Tigers against St. Frederick By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com Kaitlyn “KK” Worsham made a name for herself in last year’s softball playoffs. Read more West Monroe man accused of vehicular homicide Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com Louisiana State Police arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of vehicular homicide with a … Read more Bill would grant adoptees access to original birth certificate By Lura Stabiler LSU Manship News Service BATON ROUGE — The state House of Representatives voted, 75-21, Monday night to advance a bil… Read more MPD arrests Bastrop man for drive-by shooting on Peach Street Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com Monroe police arrested a Bastrop man on suspicion of assault by drive-by shooting last week … Read more Simsboro boys dominate Class B All-State honors By DANIEL GREEN Written for the LSWA Winning Class B basketball titles is nothing new for Fairview's Rylee Cloud or Jordan Crawfo… Read more 25th Annual ULM Juried Student Art Exhibition at Bry Gallery The University of Louisiana Monroe School of Visual and Performing Arts presents the 25th An… Read more +3 Sons reflect on father, KKK By Josh Archote LSU Manship School News Service Leland and Sonny Boyd say some relatives and old friends wonder why they are speaking public… Read more Welch elected first black alderman in West Monroe By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com Several members of the West Monroe Board of Aldermen secured re-election to another term in … Read more Judiciary Commission urged to suspend Marchman By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com The state Judiciary Commission is expected to decide in the coming weeks whether to recommen… Read more Ellis blames judges for violence in Monroe By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com City of Monroe officials took aim earlier this week at local gang members, pledging to ramp … Read more Jim Brown: By Jim Brown www.jimbrownusa.com With a new strain of the Covid lurking, there are reports of a major uptick of infections th… Read more Louisiana lawmakers grill State Civil Service director over department pay raises By Victor Skinner The Center Square Members of the Senate Finance Committee questioned the head of the Department of State Civil… Read more Legislators will try to override Edwards’ map veto By Victor Skinner The Center Square The state Legislature will hold a special session beginning this week to attempt to override… Read more Lieutenant general with ties to Monroe dies at 91 Retired Lt. Gen. Quinn Becker, who grew up in Monroe and graduated from then-Northeast Louis… Read more Single plane crash reported at MLU The Monroe Regional Airport (MLU) recorded a single-plan crash before 1:30 p.m. on March 24. Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.