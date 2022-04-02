Jonathan D'Wayne Spears.jpg

Monroe police arrested a Monroe man for attacking four other residents last week in a sober living home in Monroe after authorities received complaints of a disturbance at the residence.

Police learned Jonathan Dwayne Spears, 39, of Monroe, was opposed to four other residents in the sober living home in some altercation.

Seven residents were interviewed and testified that Spears drew a large knife and threatened to stab or cut four occupants in the home.

The four victims testified they feared for their safety and believed Spears would harm them.

Spears was found with the sheath of a knife, which was later found lying on the ground.

During questioning, Spears denied drawing the knife but admitted he placed his hand on the hilt of the knife during an argument.

He was booked on four counts of aggravated assault.

