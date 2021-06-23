Monroe police arrested a Monroe man last week for allegedly striking a woman in the head with a metal bat.
Officers were dispatched to Dennis Benton’s house at 5101 Wilton Drive in Monroe, in response to a shooting.
When officers arrived, the victim told them Benton, 43, struck her in the head with a bat. She went to the hospital and got staples for a cut on her head.
During questioning, Benton admitted he had a bat during a fight with several people but denied hitting anyone with it.
Benton was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on suspicion of aggravated second degree battery.
