Monroe police arrested a Monroe man for possessing a PCP-soaked cigarettes earlier this month after authorities noticed the suspect standing in front of a local store for several minutes.
Officers noticed Jacquarius Cooper, 30, of 2300 Garrett Road, Monroe, near the store and approached Cooper, but Cooper walked away.
The officers stopped and questioned Cooper. While questioning him, they noticed the smell of PCP on Cooper.
Cooper admitted to picking up a PCP-soaked cigarette off the ground before officers arrived, according to the March 9 arrest report.
Cooper told police he was looking for a “Fien” to whom he could sell the cigarette. Cooper told officers he sells PCP cigarettes for $5 or $10 depending on how much the “Fien” has.
Cooper was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.