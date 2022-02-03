LATERRANCE TYREE Bilton.jpg

Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of felony theft on Monday after authorities received a complaint about the suspect using a debit card that did not bear his name.

Laterrance Tyree Bilton, 22, of 28 Northgate Drive, Monroe, used another stolen debit card at a local pawn shop on Dec. 29, 2021, according to the Jan. 31 arrest report.

Police made contact with Bilton and found he possessed eight debit cards and credit cards.

A complainant said her vehicle was burglarized at Pecanland Mall and her cards stolen. She claimed to have discovered more than $1,200 was spent using her cards.

During questioning, Bilton admitted to using the cards at various places in Monroe. He denied breaking into any vehicle.

He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.

