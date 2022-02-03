MPD arrests Monroe man for debit card theft Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com Feb 3, 2022 24 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of felony theft on Monday after authorities received a complaint about the suspect using a debit card that did not bear his name.Laterrance Tyree Bilton, 22, of 28 Northgate Drive, Monroe, used another stolen debit card at a local pawn shop on Dec. 29, 2021, according to the Jan. 31 arrest report.Police made contact with Bilton and found he possessed eight debit cards and credit cards. A complainant said her vehicle was burglarized at Pecanland Mall and her cards stolen. She claimed to have discovered more than $1,200 was spent using her cards.During questioning, Bilton admitted to using the cards at various places in Monroe. He denied breaking into any vehicle.He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 