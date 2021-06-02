Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of illegal use of weapons last week after authorities learned of a shooting on U.S. Hwy 165 near Harvester Drive.
A witness with a dashboard camera showed officers footage depicting the suspect exit a car and shoot at a Chevrolet Tahoe. Many parts of the Tahoe were struck by gunfire.
The victim and witness identified the suspect as Jaquarius D. Robinson, 28, of 5204 DeSiard St., Monroe.
During questioning, Robinson admitted to the shooting but claimed he was firing the weapon in self-defense.
Robinson also surrendered the gun he said he used in the shooting.
During a search of Robinson's home, police found the handgun as well as 1.76 grams of marijuana along with plastic bags and digital scales. There was more than $190 in cash next to the digital scales.
Robinson claimed ownership of the marijuana, though he denied selling the drug.
The handgun was reported stolen.
“It should be known that at the time (approximately 1330 hours) of this shooting the traffic was heavy, and (Robinson) was firing his handgun toward four lanes of traffic on US Hwy 165, which placed others in danger,” stated the May 27 arrest report.
A truck also reported gunfire damage.
“Finally, I was informed today by another MPD officer that a business across the street from the scene of the shooting was hit by gunfire, which placed those at the business in danger of serious injury or death,” stated the arrest report.
Robinson was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on illegal possession of stolen firearms and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
