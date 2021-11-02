Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of second-degree murder last week after authorities received a complaint about an unresponsive child at a residence at Parkview Apartments.
The child was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
After an autopsy, authorities determined the cause of death to be from multiple blunt force injuries.
“On the day of the child's death, it was very apparent to officers and emergency room staff that this child had bruising on various parts of her body,” stated the Oct. 26 arrest report. “This child also had what appeared to be a shoe impression to her torso.”
On the date of the incident, the child was in the custody of her father, Christopher Wayne James, 23, of 1101 Richwood Road No. 2, Monroe.
“After finding the child unresponsive in his bed, Christopher removed the child from his bed, bathed the child, changed her diaper, placed the child back into his bed, and left his child for someone else to find the child unresponsive,” stated the arrest report.
During questioning, James admitted the child was not breathing when he bathed her and placed her back in bed.
During a later interview, James admitted he had custody of the child on the day she died as well as on the three days preceding her death.
James denied seeing any bruising or signs of abuse on the child's body before her death.
“Christopher stated he 'panicked' is why he bathed his child after she was found to be unresponsive,” stated the arrest report. “During questioning, Christopher began to state he suffered from memory loss and didn't remember what happened.”
Several witnesses confirmed James was the person in charge of the child's care on the day of the incident.
James also was charged with failure to seek assistance for failing to seek medical attention for the child when he knew she was unresponsive.
Authorities also charged James with obstruction of justice for altering the crime scene by removing the child from the scene, bathing her and returning her to be found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.