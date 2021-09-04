Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of obscenity and disturbing the peace through language last week after authorities received a complaint of a disturbance at Wal-Mart Supercenter in Monroe.
A store employee informed police that Rickey Allen Evans, 60, of 3900 Spurgeon Drive, Monroe cursed her loudly and caused a scene in front of customers after she asked him to leave the store.
“He then went outside the main entrance (food side) and took off all of his clothes, exposing his genitals to anyone walking in the store (families, kids, etc.),” stated the Aug. 27 arrest report. “When informed by officers he was under arrest, he began to struggle and balled up his right fist as if he was going to strike the officers.”
After a struggle, police took Evans into custody.
Evans was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charges as well as on one count of resisting an officer.
