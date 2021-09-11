Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of obscenity last week after authorities received a complaint the suspect exposed himself to his neighbors.
Neighbors reported seeing Anthony Lee Jennings, 31, of 2400 Calypso St., Monroe, walking to the street, undoing his pants and urinating toward his neighbors.
The neighbors said Jennings kept looking at them while he inappropriately touched himself.
Jennings was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
