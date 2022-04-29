Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on a host of charges including two counts of possession of a CDS 1 narcotic with intent last week after the department's street crimes unit completed a months-long investigation of the suspect's activities.
A cooperating witness informed police that Gene Edward Dickens, 34, of 2917 Seal St., Monroe was selling a large amount of drugs inside the city.
On April 21, officers investigated a battery complaint against Dickens, who also was wanted for domestic abuse battery.
Officers took Dickens into custody outside an apartment on Warhawk Way at the University of Louisiana-Monroe's campus.
“As officers approached this door, we detected the strong and distinct odor of marijuana emitting from inside this apartment,” stated the April 22 arrest report.
During a search of the apartment, officers found two pounds of marijuana, several packages of THC edibles, some 50 Xanax tablets, 11 Hydrocodone pills, some 14 oz. of promethazine, two loaded 9mm handguns, a loaded AR-15, a loaded 9mm AR pistol, several plastic sandwich bags, several digital scales, a vacuum sealing machine and a large amount of marijuana scattered throughout the apartment.
“The distribution of narcotics was apparent inside this residence,” stated the arrest report.
One of the handguns and the assault rifle were confirmed to be stolen.
During questioning, Dickens claimed ownership of all the drugs and guns.
He said he bought the firearms “off the streets.”
Dickens was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charges as well as on possession of a CDS II drug, possession of a Schedule IV narcotic, possession of a gun by a person convicted of certain felonies, illegal possession of firearms, illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of drugs, and possession of guns in a firearm-free zone.
