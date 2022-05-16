Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on several charges including possession of marijuana with intent to distribute last week after authorities received a tip the suspect was selling marijuana from 3000 Evangeline Street.
The department's street crimes unit investigated the complaint and detected the smell of marijuana from inside the apartment unit.
Derrick Lemond Johnson, 29, of 203 Hampton Ave., Monroe told police there was a gram of marijuana in the living room.
He was detained while a search warrant was obtained. During a search of the apartment, officers found a bag containing about 84 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, plastic bags, a loaded 9mm handgun, items covered with marijuana residue and a baby bottle containing promethazine.
Johnson claimed ownership of the items found there.
“The distribution inside this apartment was apparent,” stated the May 9 arrest report. “It should be noted that one could not live inside this residence and not be aware of the distribution of marijuana due to the amount of marijuana residue observed.”
Officers found two children present in the apartment, ages one and three.
Johnson was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on possession of drugs in the presence of minors, illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of drugs and the possession of promethazine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.