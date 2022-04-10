Christopher Charles Barkley.jpg

Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle on Sunday after authorities received a complaint of the suspect pushing a motorcycle without a key on McKeen Place.

Police found Christopher Charles Barkley, 50, of 302 Rochelle Ave., Monroe, with the motorcycle in a parking lot.

Barkley claimed the motorcycle's owner had given him permission to push the motorcycle to Brookshire's to get some groceries.

Police initially released Barkley and spoke with the owner, who informed authorities the motorcycle was supposed to be parked in front of his residence.

Police made contact again with Barkley, who was unable to provide the name of the owner, though he continued to claim he had been given permission.

Barkely was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.

