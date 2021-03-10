Monroe police arrested a Monroe man for abusing his grandmother last week after officers received a complaint about a domestic disturbance on Breece Circle.
The 76-year-old victim told authorities that her grandson, Justin Collins, 33, of 20 Breece Circle, Monroe, used both hands to grab her around the neck during an argument, according to the March 1 arrest report.
Officers observed fresh scratches on the left side of the victim’s neck.
During questioning, Collins denied placing his hands on his grandmother. It was simply an argument, Collins claimed.
The victim told officers Collins had been living with her for 30 years.
Collins was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for domestic abuse battery (strangulation).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.