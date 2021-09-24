Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on several charges including resisting an officer last week after authorities received a complaint about the sale of crack cocaine on Bethune Street.
At the location mentioned in the tip to police, officers found Anthony Dewayne Bracy, 50, of 122 Shady Lane, Monroe, though Bracy fled from officers, according to the Sept. 14 arrest report.
Bracy refused to obey officers' commands to stop, police said.
One officer reported seeing Bracy throw a black bag under a house. Later, police investigated the black bag and found 30 crack cocaine rocks.
“It's apparent that Bracy threw this bag under this residence in an attempt for officers to not locate the crack cocaine,” stated the arrest report.
En route to Ouachita Correctional Center for booking, Bracy told officers, “You gone make a n***a do some to yo p***y a**.”
“I then asked Bracy was he threatening me,” stated the officer's report. “Bracy then stated, 'I got people we gone get yo a**,' [and] 'You think it's a game.'”
Bracy cursed officers during transportation to the parish prison where he was booked on resisting an officer, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, obstruction of justice, and simple assault on a police officer, according to the arrest report.
