Monroe police arrested a Monroe man for allegedly trying to stab someone last week.
The victim reported Michael Sims, 43, of 2323 Outlet Road, Monroe for trying to stab him with a screwdriver. He “suffered a small laceration on his right arm” from blocking the attack, according to the April 10 arrest report.
A witness confirmed the victim’s account about the alleged stabbing. Officers found a screwdriver at the scene.
When an officer tried to make contact with Sims, he fled on foot, and Sims also ignored all commands to stop while yelling at the officers, according to the arrest report. Sims was tased and placed into custody.
Sims was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on suspicion of aggravated battery, criminal trespass and resisting an officer.
