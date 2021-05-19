Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of video voyeurism and cruelty to animals last week after authorities received a complaint the suspect stole a video game system and $257 in food from a woman.
The female complainant said Dortezz M. Bryant, 20, of 1704 Grammont St., Monroe, grabbed her pet cat by the neck and caused the animal pain before throwing the cat toward the concrete ground.
“(The complainant) said Bryant also recorded her performing a sexual act without her permission,” stated the May 12 arrest report.
During questioning, Bryant told police he removed several items from the apartment and admitted none of the items belonged to him. He also admitted he grabbed the cat and threw it. Concerning the video of the sexual act, Bryant said he had the complainant's permission to capture the act on video.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charges as well as on one count of theft.
