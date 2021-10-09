Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of several charges including two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute last week after authorities received a tip from an informant about suspected drug activity on Milliken Drive.
Police conducted several controlled buys of powder cocaine from Albert Earl Johnson Jr., 44, of 1110 Milliken Drive, Monroe.
“At this time, I advised Johnson to exit the residence during which time he closed the door and locked it,” stated the Oct. 1 arrest report. “Due to Johnson's actions, officers had to breach the door to gain entry.”
During a search of the house, police found several individually packaged bags of cocaine, several small plastic bags, a large amount of cash, several digital scales with cocaine residue, several razor blades with cocaine residue, a Hydrocodone pill, and two loaded handguns.
During a search of Johnson's person, police found small bags of cocaine.
Johnson was previously convicted on three occasions of distribution of cocaine, according to police.
The arrest took place about 1,400 feet from a school, police noted.
Johnson was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above two charges as well as on two counts of possession of a gun in the presence of drugs, two counts of possession of a gun by a convicted felon, resisting an officer, violation of a drug-free zone, and criminal conspiracy.
