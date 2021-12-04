Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on outstanding felony warrants last week after authorities received a complaint from the suspect's girlfriend about a fight in an apartment at Parkview Apartments.
The Nov. 23 arrest reported indicated Darrius Dewayne Walker, 39, of 716 Dixie Ave., Monroe, was wanted for felony warrants of aggravated second-degree battery and battery of a dating partner.
On Nov. 22, police received a complaint that Walker had thrown a pillow against the wall during a fight.
“Due to Walker's extensive history in domestics with the victim and prior relationships, the victim stated she was in fear of receiving a battery from Walker,” stated the Nov. 23 arrest report.
The arrest report did not indicate whether Walker harmed the victim physically during the incident, though he was charged with simple assault.
“After officers knocked and announced their (presence), they heard what sounded like arguing that went silent,” stated the arrest report. “officers attempted to knock and announce with no one coming to the door.”
With the aid of MPD SWAT and a search warrant, officers gained entry to the apartment and found Walker hiding under a bed.
The victim in the incident was the same victim listed in Walker's felony warrants.
During questioning, Walker said he did not answer the door because he knew he had warrants for his arrest.
He was charged with resisting an officer and booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.