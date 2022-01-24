Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman on a host of charges including disturbing the peace earlier this month after authorities received a complaint about a drunk woman from the Booker T Community Senior Citizen Village.
At the apartments, police observed Roshunda S. Jackson, 52, of 3913 Carver St., Monroe, drinking an alcoholic beverage, cursing and trying to speak with the complainant.
The complainant said Jackson arrived, uninvited, and was cursing and kicking on his front door.
“(The complainant advised he opened the door and Jackson walked inside cursing and yelling,” stated the arrest report. “(The complainant) stated he told Jackson to leave multiple times. (The complainant) advised Jackson finally walked outside and when he closed the door she started cursing again.”
Other apartment residents noticed the incident, police said.
“While speaking with Jackson, I observed Jackson remove a concealed glass smoking pipe from her pocket and try to crush it into the concrete, in an attempt to prevent it being used in a criminal investigation against her,” stated the arrest report.
Jackson later told police the pipe was used for smoking methamphetamine.
Police also recovered a knife from Jackson's person.
“When Jackson was placed in cuffs, she ignored officer's commands to stop pulling away,” stated the arrest report. “Jackson twisted and then let her body go limp in an attempt to avert her arrest. Jackson also attempted to kick the window out of the patrol car.”
Police noted Jackson does not live in the Senior Village and was previously arrested for trespassing there.
