Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman on two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm last week after authorities learned of a dispute over a parking lot space involving the suspect.
A witness told police that Shayna A. Smith, 32, of 2400 Deloach St., Monroe, was arguing with another woman about the parking space at an apartment complex.
“The altercation escalated, causing Smith to walk inside her apartment complex; grabbing her 12-gauge 'Mossberg' shotgun, walking back outside, chambering a shell and pointing the gun at the victim and her 2-year-old son,” stated the July 7 arrest report.
Police booked Smith at Ouachita Correctional Center.
