MPD arrests Monroe woman for waving gun at youth Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com Apr 21, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman on suspicion of aggravated assault with a firearm last week after authorities received reports of a disturbance on South Grand Street.Juvenile victims told police that Terri Morrison, 33, of 1417 South Grand St., Monroe, waved a gun at them and made them believe they might suffer at her hands.“Victims advised when neighbors attempted to intervene, Morrison yelled, 'I don't care if they kids or not, I'll shoot 'em,'” stated the April 12 arrest report. During questioning, Morrison said she argued with the victims and retreated into her home to retrieve a 9mm handgun.“Morrison advised she exited her residence and began waving her firearm, while yelling at the juveniles, to scare them,” stated the arrest report.She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Firearm Gun Weaponry Victim Police Arrest Woman Aggravated Assault Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFranklin Parish school bus involved in accidentCummings named Ferriday head coachNo. 6 Lady Panthers 10-run rule Caldwell in opening round of 3A playoffsFPSO issues 86 arrest warrantsWest Ouachita ends West Monroe's 20-game win streak in 15-inning marathon gameNeville works fast to secure opening round playoff winNeville softball rallies in second round thrillerWest Monroe cruises to first-round victoryFPSO arrest seven in dogfighting bustSchool Board takes another look at four-day school week Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedWest Monroe vs. Ruston to headline Bayou Jamb 2022 (1) READ MORE Track roundup: Sterlington, OCS claim district titles By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com Ouachita Christian and Sterlington claimed district championships in track Wednesday afterno… Read more MPD arrests Monroe woman for waving gun at youth Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman on suspicion of aggravated assault with a firearm last… Read more West Ouachita ends West Monroe's 20-game win streak in 15-inning marathon game By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com It took more than five hours of game time, but West Monroe’s win streak of 20 games finally … Read more +16 PHOTOS: OCS track wins third straight district title Photos by Sprig Designs Ouachita Christian boys and girls won third straight district title in track Wednesday afternoon. Read more Neville softball rallies in second round thriller By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com Heads weren’t down when Neville found itself in a 9-2 hole against No. 19 Belle Chase in the… Read more +5 Garden Club annual plant auction breaks records By Georgiann Potts Special to The Citizen Ten years ago, the Monroe Garden Club adopted a new and novel fundraiser — a plant auction. … Read more Chambers support parish prison millage renewal The West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce and the Monroe Chamber of Commerce recentl… Read more Morris takes aim at criminal justice reform By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com The Louisiana District Attorneys Association is tracking the number of criminals who have be… Read more State committee approves permitless concealed carry bill By Victor Skinner The Center Square The state House of Representatives’ Committee on the Administration of Criminal Justice has … Read more Georgiann Potts: ‘Inflation is taxation without legislation’ — Milton Friedman By Georgiann Potts Random Thoughts Writer’s Note: A week or so ago, I was at our local pharmacy picking up a prescription. Read more +3 More band space in line for Carroll, Neville high schools By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com The Monroe City School Board took steps on Tuesday toward seeking bids for the expansion of … Read more Dumas selected for competitive workshop Jennifer Dumas, Ph.D., University of Louisiana Monroe Visiting Assistant Professor of Politi… Read more Kiroli 5th-grader named Student of the Year The state Department of Education recently named three 2022 Students of the Year—including t… Read more Survey: Increasing numbers of La. voters favor legalization By Victor Skinner The Center Square A University of New Orleans survey shows a growing percentage of voters support legalizing r… Read more OPSO seeks to identify shooter Ouachita Parish sheriff’s investigators are seeking information about a shooting on Blackwoo… Read more Evening of Jazz at WMHS on April 29 Tickets are now available for dinner and an Evening of Jazz on Friday, April 29 at 6:30 p.m.… Read more MPD investigates robbery Shortly before 1:30 a.m, the Monroe Police Department responded to 1601 Martin Luther King B… Read more Lexington Elementary named Drax ‘Classroom of the Month’ Drax’s Classroom of the Month for April was awarded to first-grade pupils at Lexington Eleme… Read more +2 Local dentist honored Dr. Ricky Caples of Monroe was recently named this year’s recipient of the Distinguished Ser… Read more Obituaries published April 20, 2022 Buck Carlisle Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.