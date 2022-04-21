Terri Lee Morrison.jpg

Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman on suspicion of aggravated assault with a firearm last week after authorities received reports of a disturbance on South Grand Street.

Juvenile victims told police that Terri Morrison, 33, of 1417 South Grand St., Monroe, waved a gun at them and made them believe they might suffer at her hands.

“Victims advised when neighbors attempted to intervene, Morrison yelled, 'I don't care if they kids or not, I'll shoot 'em,'” stated the April 12 arrest report.

During questioning, Morrison said she argued with the victims and retreated into her home to retrieve a 9mm handgun.

“Morrison advised she exited her residence and began waving her firearm, while yelling at the juveniles, to scare them,” stated the arrest report.

She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.