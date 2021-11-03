Monroe police arrested two people on suspicion of armed robbery on Saturday after authorities received a complaint of an incident at a motel on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
The complainant told police that he had arranged to meet Darla Hundley, 30, of 107 Ashford Drive, West Monroe, at the motel for sex. The complainant said he gave Hundley $160 inside a motel room.
Afterward, Hundley opened the front door and allowed Howtavious L. Hoston, 18, of 139 Dodie Lane, Monroe, inside the room.
“The (complainant) said that Hoston entered the room asking, 'Where's the money at,' and he said that he replied, 'Hundley had the money,'” stated the Oct. 30 arrest report. “The victim said that Hoston walked toward the kitchen area and placed a black handgun (Glock w/extended magazine) in his face.”
Hoston told the complainant that Hundley was “his girl,” according to the arrest report.
The complainant reported finding an opportunity to flee the room and find the motel's front desk.
When police arrived, they observed Hoston enter a different motel room.
In that room, police made contact with Hoston and Hundley and found 20.5 grams of marijuana as well as a handgun.
Hoston said the handgun belonged to him but later claimed the handgun belonged to Hundley.
Hoston was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on armed robbery, possession of marijuana, and illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of drugs.
Hundley was booked at OCC on armed robbery, soliciting for prostitution, and possession of marijuana.
