Monroe police arrested a Pineville man on three counts of aggravated assault and other charges last week after authorities received a home invasion complaint from a home on Standard Drive in Monroe.
The complainant said Zachary Taylor Lee, 25, of Monroe, and Demariay Dashaun Fisher, 27, of Pineville, entered their home without permission. The complainant said they asked Lee and Fisher to leave on several occasions but the pair would not do so.
Witnesses told police Fisher pushed a person in the home, though it caused no visible injury. Witnesses also claimed Fisher armed himself with a metal pipe and swung it at three residents.
According to one victim, Fisher went outside and struck a vehicle with the metal pipe.
During questioning, Fisher admitted he drove to the residence but claimed he never exited their vehicle.
During questioning, Lee said he saw Fisher swing the metal pipe and damage the vehicle. Lee said Fisher went inside while carrying the pipe.
Fisher and Lee were booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
