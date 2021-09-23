Monroe police arrested a Ruston woman on suspicion of vandalism and burglary of a religious building last week after authorities received a complaint about a break-in at Temple B'nai Israel on Orell Place.
Kristine Gail Woodall, 23, of 3149 Hwy 148, Ruston, entered the building without permission, according to the Sept. 15 arrest report.
“Once inside she did go to the main sanctuary, where she did throw and scatter several religious artifacts including several Torahs and silver vases across the stage,” stated the arrest report.
Woodall also was seen on security camera video footage removing a box of light bulbs and a box of plastic trash bags. The arrest report claimed Woodall appeared intent on stealing the items.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.