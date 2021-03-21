Monroe police arrested a Bastrop man on suspicion of aggravated assault with a firearm last week after authorities received complaints of a disturbance at a local store.
The victim told police that while she was driving, Ira Henderson, 48, of 905 Aquila Drive, Bastrop, swerved in front of her vehicle, almost crashing his automobile into hers. In response, she blew her horn at him.
Henderson pointed a gun out the window of his white Armada, according to the victim.
A deputy pulled over Henderson after he saw him point the gun at the victim.
During questioning, Henderson told police he saw a vehicle traveling closely behind him so he got in the opposite lane and showed his middle finger to the vehicle. He said he believed he saw what appeared to be a handgun pointed at him so he pointed his handgun back at the vehicle in self-defense.
Henderson was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
