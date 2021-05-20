Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of terrorizing on Monday after authorities received complaints from several citizens that the suspect was making live Facebook videos threatening people.
Some of the threats were leveled at people in “AQ” area of Monroe, and a concerned citizen provided police with a copy of one of the videos posted by Terraus M. Mays, 19, of 124 Meredith St., Monroe.
The officer observed Mays in the video, apparently riding in a vehicle, and claiming he would “kill several people” in the “AQ” area of Monroe, according to the May 17 arrest report.
In one of the videos, a woman can be heard saying she would call the police, to which Mays responded by saying he would “shoot it out with police if they come,” according to the arrest report.
“After making this statement, Mays then brandished a tan .223 AR-15 style pistol which possessed a black 30-round magazine attached to it,” stated the arrest report. “Mays then gets out of the vehicle in the parking lot of 1405 Bernstein Park Drive, Zoo, carrying the aforementioned firearm. Mays then advised that he was heading to 'AQ' if anyone wanted to come kill him.”
During questioning, Mays told police people were trying to kill him but declined to provide any names.
Police recovered the gun, which was loaded.
Several citizens in the area expressed fear in response to Mays' threats online.
Mays was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
