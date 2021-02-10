Monroe police officers arrested a suspect in a 2020 fatal shooting at Parkview Apartments in southern Monroe last week while investigating the theft of a motor vehicle.
On the afternoon of Feb. 2, police conducted an investigation of motor vehicle theft, resisting arrest, possession of a firearm by felon. Officers made contact with Bobby Ray Thompson in the 3000 block of Church Street. During the investigation, police discovered Thompson was wanted in connection to the July 2020 shooting homicide of Demetric Collins at Parkview.
Thompson also was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on second-degree murder.
