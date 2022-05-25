Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent as well as for carrying an assault rifle after receiving complaints of a disturbance at the Aurora Trailer Park on DeSiard Street.
Shortly after 7 a.m. on Monday, Monroe Police Department Patrol Team B officers responded to the scene. Officers contacted the suspect, Xzavier Carroll, and discovered a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the residence.
Carroll became belligerent when officers were checking on a female that was involved in the incident, police said.
Monroe Police Sgt. Michael Fendall reported Carroll tried to flee the scene on foot but was taken into custody without further incident.
Members of the Monroe Police Department HEAT Team arrived to assist in the investigation and a search warrant was obtained for the residence.
Officers located 7.6 pounds of marijuana, 2 pounds of Edible marijuana products, 13.8 oz of mojo (synthetic marijuana), and 42 oxycodone pills. An AR-15 rifle was also recovered.
Carroll was arrested for three counts of possession of marijuana, interfering with a law enforcement investigation, resisting an officer, possession of Oxycodone with intent, and illegal carrying of a weapon.
Carroll has several other arrests going back to 2019 when he was arrested for possession of drugs without a prescription. He also has been arrested on other drug and weapon charges.
