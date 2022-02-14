Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of distribution of marijuana earlier this month after authorities received several tips about drug dealing at Parkview Apartments.
Officers with the department's street crimes unit conducted a foot patrol at the apartment complex, during which time one officer detected the smell of marijuana from one of the apartments.
Police made contact with the tenant, Xavier Tremayne Butler, 39, of 1101 Richwood Road No. 2, Monroe, and asked him about the smell.
Butler did not cooperate with police.
“Butler admitted to possessing some narcotics inside the apartment but not exactly what kind and how much,” stated the Feb. 3 arrest report.
Officers obtained a search warrant for Butler's apartment. During a search, police found bags of powder cocaine, a bag containing crack cocaine cookies, several bags of marijuana, containers of PCP, a package of More's cigarettes, a narcotics ledger, a large amount of cash, a digital scale, a razor blade with cocaine residue, two Ecstasy pills, a loaded handgun, and other drug paraphernalia.
The street value of the drugs seized was about $12,000, police reported.
Butler is a convicted felon.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on distribution of marijuana, four counts of possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, possession of a gun by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery, possession of a gun by a convicted felon, and illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of drugs.
