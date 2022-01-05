Monroe police arrested three juveniles on suspicion of burglary after authorities began investigating a series of vehicle burglaries.
Shortly after midnight on Dec. 28, 2021, the Monroe Police Department responded to a complaint in 1800 block of Glenmar Avenue. The complainant stated at least three juvenile males were on bicycles going up to vehicles and pulling on door handles.
A patrol supervisor initially spotted the suspects. All three attempted to flee the area, but were taken into custody without incident by the Team C shift officers.
A Glock pistol along with several other items were recovered, linking the suspects to at least two burglaries that evening.
All three juvenile suspects were arrested. The charges include Burglary, Illegal Possession of a Weapon, and Resisting an Officer. One suspect was also charged with a Battery on a Correctional Employee during the booking process.
Detectives are confident these arrests will clear up several more burglary cases adding additional charges.
If you have filed a burglary complaint with the Monroe Police Department and were a victim in the area where the suspects were arrested, please contact Detective Stadius at 318-329-4922 . Several items have been recovered that need to be identified and returned to the rightful owners.
As a reminder, it is helpful to make sure your vehicles are always locked, even if you are only going to be gone for a few minutes.
Also, please secure any weapons and remove or keep valuables out of sight while away from them.
