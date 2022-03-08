Monroe police arrested three suspects on Monday after authorities received a tip from a cooperating witness about marijuana being sold from an apartment at Parkview Apartments.
While executing a search warrant, police made contact with the three parties: Daniel Roquis Collins, 25, and Johnathan Demarquis Collins, 32, of 1101 Richwood Road No. 2, Monroe, as well as Johnny L. Walker, 42, of 1101 Lyndon Drive, Monroe.
During a search of the apartment, police found a large vacuum-sealed bag of marijuana, a glass jar containing marijuana, several digital scales, and more. About 350 grams of marijuana was seized during the investigation.
“The distribution of marijuana inside this apartment was apparent due to the items located being commonly used in the distribution of street level narcotics,” stated the March 7 arrest report.
None of the suspects would provide a statement to police.
“(The suspects) were highly uncooperative and very disrespectful to officers during this investigation,” stated the arrest report. “Their actions during this investigation led to officers being verbally attacked by them (and) several surrounding tenants and other people inside the apartment complex.”
Daniel Collins also had two Ecstasy pills in his pants pocket, police said.
All three suspects were charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.