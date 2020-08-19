Two people were apprehended earlier this week as suspects in the fatal shooting of Kesajan West in an Aug. 14 incident at 5330 DeSiard St. in Monroe.
Police responded to the shooting on Aug. 14 around 11 a.m. West was shot and later died as a result from his gunshot injury.
The suspects arrested were Cassie Drummond and Jesse Thomas. The suspects were tracked to Vicksburg, Mississippi, where they were taken into custody.
Monroe Police Sgt. Charles “Chuck” Johnson, who is the department’s public information officer, thanked Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace and his deputies for their help locating the two suspects.
Drummond and Thomas were charged with second-degree murder.
