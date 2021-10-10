Monroe police arrested two individuals for gambling and other charges on Saturday after authorities learned of gambling that occurred near the south entrance to Pecanland Mall on Millhaven Road.
Mall security approached the individuals and reported seeing them flee.
A police officer pursued one of the suspects' vehicles and observed bags of marijuana thrown from the window of the vehicle.
Two suspects were taken into custody.
During questioning, Alex Martin, 31, of 2089 Shady Lane, Jackson, Mississippi, admitted he and two others came to the mall to play a game called “Find the Ball” but denied participating in the game.
“Through [the officer's] training and experience, this game is played to bait the player in and ultimately take their money,” stated the officer's report. “The player never has a chance to win. Video footage of this incident occurring revealed that Martin was part of this game and can be observed [taking part] in it.”
During questioning, Jessie Young, 34, of 429 Church St., Madison, Mississippi, declined to answer questions about the marijuana or why he possessed several bags of marijuana. Young admitted he possessed a gun at the time.
Martin was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on gambling, criminal trespass, and criminal conspiracy. Young was booked on gambling, criminal conspiracy, distribution of marijuana, illegal carrying of a weapon in presence of drugs, flight from an officer, obstruction of justice, and possession of a gun by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery.
