Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of home invasion and simple criminal damage to property last week after authorities received a burglary complaint from Segrest Mercy Street.
The victim told police she was sleeping in the bed when she heard a loud bang at the back door of her home. She said the suspect, identified as Donald George Rice III, 29, of 455 Charlie Rawls Road, West Monroe, broke through the $100-door.
The victim said she armed herself with a vase and told Rice to leave.
The victim said she had never met Rice before.
During questioning, police found Rice's speech to be “very slurred,” according to the May 29 arrest report.
Rice was transported to a local hospital for treatment and later booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
