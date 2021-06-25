Monroe police arrested a West Monroe woman last week on suspicion of aggravated battery after the suspect’s friend claimed she was struck by a motor vehicle.
Officers were dispatched to South Second Street in response to a disturbance. The suspect, Jessica Giavotella, 41, of 218 Smith Brothers St., West Monroe, was arguing with the victim, according to the June 16 arrest report.
The victim said Giavotella was mad at her because she thought she was sleeping with her brother. She also said they were both drinking before the incident.
The victim said Giavotella got into her vehicle and tried to run over her, twice. The vehicle hit her left leg and she fell down, the victim said. The victim said she grabbed the window to help herself up and it shattered.
While the victim was talking to police, Giavotella got into her vehicle and tried to leave.
During questioning, Giavotella said, “I did not do this at all. She is lying.”
Officers saw tire tracks that lined up with the victim’s story and handcuffed Giavotella.
Giavotella was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on suspicion of aggravated battery.
