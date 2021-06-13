Monroe Police officers arrested a West Monroe woman for possession of several drugs last week after stopping the suspect's vehicle for a traffic violation.
Officers pulled over Melanie Murphy, 36, of 425 Hickory St., West Monroe, because her windows appeared to be tinted more than allowed under state law.
Officers determined Murphy had an active warrant with with the West Monroe Police Department and arrested her. During a search of Murphy's vehicle, police found a container with crystal methamphetamine, six Xanax bars, two bags of marijuana, six boxes of liquid THC, a digital scale, rolling papers, and bags of Mojo.
During booking at Ouachita Correctional Center, authorities found $577 in cash on Murphy's person, mostly in $20 bills, which authorities determined was consistent with street level drug sales.
Murphy was booked at OCC on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent, possession of meth with intent, possession of Xanax with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia, tinted or obscured vehicle window, no driver's license, and no inspection sticker.
