Monroe police arrested a Winnsboro man on three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm last week.

During questioning, Brandon Deshun Blackson, 29, of 2336 Long Cedar Road, Winnsboro, admitted he drew a handgun on three victims and fired the gun inside a residence.

Police determined the gun had been stolen out of Arlington, Texas.

Blackson was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on suspicion of the above charges as well as on illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

