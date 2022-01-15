MPD arrests Winnsboro man for firing gun at three victims Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com Jan 15, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monroe police arrested a Winnsboro man on three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm last week.During questioning, Brandon Deshun Blackson, 29, of 2336 Long Cedar Road, Winnsboro, admitted he drew a handgun on three victims and fired the gun inside a residence. Police determined the gun had been stolen out of Arlington, Texas.Blackson was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on suspicion of the above charges as well as on illegal possession of a stolen firearm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Winnsboro Gun Brandon Deshun Blackson Weaponry Criminal Law Crime Police Firearm Count Handgun Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJefferson acquits Texas man in Monroe killingWest Monroe to host Sterlington in season opener next 2 seasonsMARTIN: After an MVP-caliber season, Neville's Allen is still overlookedLBCA names West Monroe's Achord 5A assistant coach of the yearNeville lands 5 players on Class 4A All-StateShoemaker gets 30 months for health care kickback schemeRichard building legacyJohnson, Aulds enter LBCA Hall of FameNo. 10 Rebels take down No. 2 ASH at homeSterlington's Doty earns Class 3A Coach of the Year Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. READ MORE MPD arrests Winnsboro man for firing gun at three victims Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com Monroe police arrested a Winnsboro man on three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm … Read more West Ouachita girls claim first district victory in overtime By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com The No. 16 West Ouachita Lady Chiefs picked up their first district victory of the season Fr… Read more Outback Steakhouse employee accused of stealing cash, gun Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of firearm theft last week after … Read more West Monroe, Ouachita land players on Class 5A All State Team By JERIT ROSER Written for the LSWA The two final teams standing this high school football season fittingly headline the Louisia… Read more Monroe man accused of stealing gun from off coffee table Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of firearm theft last … Read more MARTIN: After an MVP-caliber season, Neville's Allen is still overlooked By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com Calling A.J. Allen a fallback option is disrespectful to the Class 4A All-State running back… Read more MPD arrests Monroe man for attacking victim with hammer Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com Monroe police arrested a Monroe man for aggravated assault and simple burglary last week aft… Read more Johnson, Aulds enter LBCA Hall of Fame By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com “Humbled” was one of the first words to come out of the mouths of both Jimmy Aulds and Wayne… Read more St. Frederick's Dismuke celebrates prestigious student-athlete honor By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com Alyssa Dismuke spent much of her young life caring and showing compassion for the elderly. A… Read more LBCA names West Monroe's Achord 5A assistant coach of the year By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com Brent Achord thought Wade Simoneaux was pulling his leg. Read more Georgiann Potts: Colder weather days call for good books By Georgiann Potts Random Thoughts Writer’s Note: You just have to love Christmas in Louisiana. For those who like cold, wintry… Read more +2 Jefferson acquits Texas man in Monroe killing By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Larry Jefferson acquitted a Mesquite, Texas man accused… Read more City receives $1.8M for sewer upgrades The city of West Monroe recently learned the state would award a $1.8-million grant through … Read more ULM Cheer taking Warhawk spirit to championship The University of Louisiana Monroe Cheerleading Squad will compete in Orlando, FL in the 202… Read more Cooper sentenced Darren Dewayne Cooper, 33, of Tallulah, was sentenced on Jan. 7 by U.S. District Judge Terry… Read more Shoemaker gets 30 months for health care kickback scheme By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com A Rayville man’s request that his 30-month prison sentence be reduced was denied by a federa… Read more Police Jury calls election for prison tax renewal By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com The Ouachita Parish Police Jury agreed earlier this week to call a special election on April… Read more +3 Mitchell touts $1.2 million for river marina in West Monroe By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell says private investors have committed more than $1.2 millio… Read more Edwards signs posthumous pardon of civil rights leader Homer Plessy Gov. John Bel Edwards recently signed a posthumous pardon of Homer A. Plessy, who was convic… Read more Elderly woman dies in Wisner house fire State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies continue investigating the circumstances surrounding a hou… Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.