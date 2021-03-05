Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman for domestic abuse battery after authorities received a complaint from a home on University Avenue.
Jessica Florian, 32, of 1701 University Ave., Monroe was accused of battering her fiancé who she lived with at the time.
According to the Feb. 25 arrest report, Florian came home drunk and began yelling at her fiancé. The victim claimed Florian slapped him repeatedly in different areas of his body and scratched him beneath his left eye.
Florian bit her fiancé’s chest before he could get away from her, according to the arrest report.
During questioning, Florian admitted she hit the victim.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for domestic abuse battery.
