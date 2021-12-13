MPD arrests woman for stabbing boyfriend at Parkview Apartments Staff report news@ouachitacitizen.com Dec 13, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman on suspicion of aggravated second-degree battery last week after authorities received a complaint about a man being stabbed at a residence at Parkview Apartments.Police found the victim to have been stabbed twice. He was transported to a local hospital and underwent surgery.Tina Bluford, 34, of 1101 Richwood Road No. 2, Monroe, was accused of having stabbed the victim. Police reported an active protective order prohibiting Bluford from having contact with the victim. 