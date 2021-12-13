Tina Bluford.jpg

Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman on suspicion of aggravated second-degree battery last week after authorities received a complaint about a man being stabbed at a residence at Parkview Apartments.

Police found the victim to have been stabbed twice. He was transported to a local hospital and underwent surgery.

Tina Bluford, 34, of 1101 Richwood Road No. 2, Monroe, was accused of having stabbed the victim. Police reported an active protective order prohibiting Bluford from having contact with the victim.

During questioning, Bluford admitted she stabbed the victim twice, but she said she did so to defend herself from being battered.

She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on violation of a protective order.

