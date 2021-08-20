Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman on suspicion of aggravated second-degree battery last week after authorities received a complaint about a woman trapped between two cars on Wilmuth Street.
Witnesses at the scene said a vehicle left the roadway in an apparent attempt to run over two pedestrians.
“The witnesses stated that the suspect vehicle struck a parked car and pushed it into another car,” stated the Aug. 9 arrest report. “At that time the victim was pinned between the two parked vehicles.”
The victim was air lifted to a hospital in Shreveport because of severe injuries to her pelvis.
Police made contact with the suspect—Hailey V. Bolton, 23, of 509 Wilmuth St., Monroe—said the two pedestrians had approached her home to fight her.
Bolton said the victim slapped the hood of her car so she kept driving down the road but lost control and struck a parked car. Bolton denied trying to strike the victim with her car.
Bolton was booked at the Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on suspicion of simple criminal damage to property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.