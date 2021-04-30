Monroe police arrested two individuals on a host of drug charges last week as part of a month-long investigation stemming from CrimeStopper tips about drug activity at a house on Harrison Street.
The anonymous tips claimed Anthony Jerome Galloway, 26, of 204 McGuire Ave., Monroe, was selling marijuana from his home.
Police conduct surveillance of the home. Officers believed Christopher Carter, 29, of 425 Pankey Road, West Monroe, was tied to the drug activity.
“Officers watched this residence for over an hour prior to this incident occurring,” stated the April 20 arrest report. “At the time of initial surveillance officers did not see any traffic to and from the residence. It wasn't until officers observed Galloway leave his residence and return with Christopher Carter when the non-stop vehicle traffic to and from the residence began.”
Police stopped one of the vehicles leaving the house and seized marijuana allegedly bought at the Harrison Street home. A search warrant was executed.
Inside, police found several glass jars containing marijuana, large vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana, plastic bags with the label “Cannabis Flowers” containing marijuana, a digital scale, a clear bottle containing four Oxycodone pills, and a glass jar containing about 70 Ecstasy pills. Two loaded handguns also were found.
“As officers approached the residence, (an officer) observed Galloway standing next to a digital scale and marijuana lying on the living room table and Carter sitting on the couch in the living room,” stated the arrest report.
The two guns were found under a couch cushion where Carter was sitting.
Carter is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm.
“It is apparent that Galloway and Carter were both involved in the distribution of narcotics inside the residence,” stated the arrest report.
During questioning, Galloway claimed ownership of all items found in the house.
A 5-year-old child was present at the house at the time of the arrest.
Galloway and Carter were booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, illegal carrying of a gun in the presence of drugs, possession of a gun by a convicted felon, possession of drugs in the presence of a minor, and criminal conspiracy.
