Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of narcotics last week after authorities learned of a rap music video being filmed in a local parking lot.
A group of locals in the “AQ” area in south Monroe were shooting the video in the parking lot at 3608 Jackson Street, police discovered.
“These individuals have produced videos in the past where they display drugs and guns in the public's view,” stated the March 17 arrest report.
Police found about 20 people in the parking lot of the vacant, abandoned store, and one person with a large camera filming the group.
“Upon seeing the police, several of these persons fled on foot,” stated the arrest report.
Police pursued an individual later identified as Johnathan Cornelius Dade, 20, of 901 South 7th St., Monroe, after seeing Dade walk away from the crowd alone and “squat down” by the building.
“Dade was seen hiding a gun under a small pipe and walk away,” stated the arrest report.
Officers took Dade into custody and found next to Dade's feet a bag containing 13 smaller bags of marijuana. Police also recovered the gun allegedly hidden by Dade. It was a Taurus 9mm and was fully loaded.
Dade's criminal history included several felonies as well as an arrest for attempted second-degree murder that was ultimately reduced to aggravated battery in a plea agreement, according to police.
Other suspects in the parking lot were issued court summons and more drugs were seized.
Dade was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charges as well as on one count of illegal carrying of weapons (first offense).
