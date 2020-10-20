Monroe police arrested a homeless man on DeSiard Street for armed robbery on Saturday after authorities received a robbery complaint.
The victim claimed Pernell Allen, 40, of Monroe, approached him and asked him for $5.
“The victim stated after he told Allen he did not have $5, Allen then reached in his clothing and pulled out a black handgun,” stated the Oct. 18 arrest report. “The victim stated Allen then pointed the gun at (him) and yelled, 'Give me $5.' The victim stated he told Allen to shoot him because he did not have the money.”
Allen fled, the victim said.
Police found Allen in an abandoned building.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
