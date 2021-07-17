Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman last week on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after authorities received a call from a McDonald’s employee saying the suspect refused to leave the drive-thru.
Officers were dispatched to McDonald’s on 18th Street in response to the suspect acting suspiciously, according to the July 5 arrest report.
After arriving at the restaurant, officers found Temekia Washington, 35, of 20 Locke A Drive, Monroe, in the driver’s seat of her vehicle.
“She (Washington) had extremely slurred speech, was incoherent and appeared to be intoxicated,” stated the arrest report. “Washington was also unsteady when standing.”
An MPD officer said Washington had swerved in front of her vehicle before pulling into the McDonald’s parking lot.
During questioning, McDonald’s employees told officers Washington was incoherent and would not leave the drive-thru when they asked her to.
Officers found suspected marijuana in the driver’s seat and passenger seat. They also found an opened bottle of Fireball liquor in the console.
“While in custody Washington refused on numerous occasions to get into, or out of, the police unit, to enter the police building and to go into the Intoxilyzer room,” stated the arrest report. “Washington refused all field sobriety tests, and to provide a sample for the Intoxilyzer system.”
In Washington’s criminal history, officers found that she has had three DUI convictions in the past 10 years.
Washington was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as careless vehicle operation, possession of marijuana, possession of alcoholic beverage in a vehicle and resisting an officer.
