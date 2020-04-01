Monroe police are investigating a shooting resulting in the life of a person’s life on Hadley Street on March 27.
Officers responded to a complaint of the shooting shortly before 8 a.m. on March 27 because of a non-responsive person.
Police discovered the victim had suffered from a gunshot wound. After Acadian Ambulance arrived, the male victim was declared dead.
Police detectives are seeking two persons of interest. Anyone with information about the shooting should report it to the police department.
