Monroe police arrested Antavian Rucks as a suspect of second-degree murder after authorities began investigating a shooting in the 1600 block of Crescent Drive that occurred after 2:30 a.m. on Monday.
The shot activated the police department’s Shot Spotter Respond detection system, which uses audio and vibration cues to detect gunshots, and the department immediately sent officers to the scene.
At the scene, officers found Rakeem Newell, who had been shot several times and died as a result of his wounds.
